Frosty conditions expected tonight in Leitrim and surrounding areas

A mild, wet and rather blustery start up along Atlantic counties today, Thursday, with local spot flooding. Rain will spread eastwards into the afternoon but will turn more scattered, with brighter weather breaking through across the western half of the country in the clearance. Another mild day with highs of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius, best values further east.

TONIGHT

Becoming dry with clear spells, but turning cool, with lows of 3 to 7 degrees Celsius. With light southerly breezes, some grass frost will set in.