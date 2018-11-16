The Friday weather forecast

Today, Friday, November 16, will be a mostly dry and breezy day. There will be a few bright spells during the morning but it will become rather cloudy as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty, southeast winds.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy overnight, with scattered patches of drizzle and mist. Very mild for mid - November, with lowest temperatures of 10 or 11 C. But a breezy night, with fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.