Lots of clouds but it should stay dry today in Leitrim

Today, Saturday, November 17, will be dry though mostly cloudy. There'll just be a few bright or short sunny spells at times. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southeasterly winds.

TONIGHT

Skies will clear on Saturday evening and temperatures will fall back to between to 3 and 7 degrees, with a touch of grass frost developing in a few spots. Light to moderate east to southeast breezes will be locally fresh in the southwest.