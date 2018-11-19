Leitrim's weather forecast for Monday, November 19

Today will be largely dry across Connacht. There'll be good sunny spells for a time this morning. However, thickening cloud in the east will extend westwards across the province in the late morning. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty easterly winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry with a good deal of cloud and some clear intervals. Some grass frost may develop in places under any longer clear periods. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees.