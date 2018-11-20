November 20, 2018
The Tuesday weather forecast
Expect some ground frost tonight.
Sunny spells and occasional showers today, the showers most frequent towards evening time. Feeling chilly with top temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in fresh east or northeast breezes.
TONIGHT
A few showers about tonight but it will be generally dry with clear spells. Frost will form in sheltered areas as temperatures dip back between 0 and plus 3 degrees in moderate east or northeast breezes.
