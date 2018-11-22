The cold weather continues today

Today, Thursday, November 22 will be a cold, bright day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It will be dry much of the time with just a few well scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees Celsius in a moderate to fresh southeast breeze.

TONIGHT

Breezy with some rain, heavy on the coast but just scattered showers elsewhere. Cool, lowest temperatures 1 to 4 degrees Celsius, with frost in places.