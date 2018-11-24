A mostly dry day today but it will be very cold tonight

Much of the Connacht will see a fully dry day today, Saturday, November 24, with sunny spells. Frost and mist clearing early on. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius, in a mostly light northeast breeze.

TONIGHT

Apart from isolated showers in the east, it will be dry with clear spells, in light northeast breezes. Cold and frosty in parts, with lowest temperatures -2 to + 3 degrees Celsius, coldest across Atlantic counties.