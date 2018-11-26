Leitrim weather
Widespread, heavy rain expected tonight
Heavy rain will be heading our tonight.
Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Afternoon temperatures will be between 6 and 9 degrees in mostly light east or southeast winds.
TONIGHT
Winds will freshen in the evening becoming moderate to fresh southeast then strong overnight. It'll be mainly dry to start tonight but outbreaks of rain will develop overnight becoming widespread and heavy. Lowest temperatures Monday night will range between 1 and 4 degrees, coldest inland.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on