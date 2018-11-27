Heavy rain and strong winds set to hit county tonight

Today, Tuesday, November 27, rain will turn heavy for a time, possibly thundery. Clearer, drier conditions will occur in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be from 8 to 10 degrees and strong to gale southeast winds will veer southwest and ease with the clearing rain.

TONIGHT

Tonight rain will extend throughout the country. It will also become windy again as southeast winds increase fresh to strong. Winds will reach gale or strong gale force on coast by dawn and some severe gusts are likely in exposed regions. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.