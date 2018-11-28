It's wet, wild and windy out there today!

Outbreaks of rain, persistent and heavy at times will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds today. The rain will ease to scattered showers in the evening. Top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in strong southerly winds which will veer southwest to west this evening.

TONIGHT

Winds moderating tonight and becoming mainly dry for a time. However, some showery rain looks set to move in later in the night. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly moderate southerly breezes.