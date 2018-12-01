The Saturday weather forecast - sun, rain and fog!

Met Éireann say any rain will clear soon after dawn today (Saturday, December 1) and the rest of the day will be dry and bright with a mix of cloud and some sunny breaks with just the odd shower. Afternoon temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees Celsius in mostly light variable or southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

The reprieve will be short lived however and it will be wet again tonight, as rain becomes widespread. Some heavy falls are expected and extensive mist and fog will develop on higher ground also. The rain will tend to become more scattered in many areas late in the night.