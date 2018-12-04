A very cold start to Tuesday for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Cold, dry and bright today, Tuesday, with frost and any icy patches clearing. Cloudier this afternoon. Top temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees. Light variable breezes will become easterly towards evening.

TONIGHT

Dry at first tonight, but rain will spread from the south before midnight and it could turn heavy at times overnight. Lows of 1 to 3 degrees will occur early in the night, with values rising with the onset of the rain. Light easterly winds will increase moderate to fresh.