Status Yellow wind warning for Leitrim this evening

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick this evening.

Southwest winds will reach mean wind speeds between 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h during the period, strongest near coasts where these limits may be exceeded at times.

The warning is valid from 10pm this evening (December 6) until 12pm tomorrow, Friday, December 7.