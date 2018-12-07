A very cold, windy and showery day for Leitrim

Today will be a cold, windy and showery day with good sunny spells. However, showers will be frequent and may merge into longer spells of rain with a risk of hail and thunder. Afternoon temperatures will reach just 5 to 8 degrees and it will feel even colder in the strong and gusty westerly winds. It will continue very windy along Atlantic coasts with gale force winds there.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very windy with scattered heavy showers at first and showers will merge into longer spells of rain. Strong and gusty westerly winds will decrease fresh southwest by morning. However, along Atlantic coasts winds will increase this evening and early tonight and moderate later in the night. Lowest temperatures remain around 5 to 8 degrees.