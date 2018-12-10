December 10, 2018

The Monday weather forecast

Expect a cloudy day in Leitrim

Cloudy with some showers today.

Mostly cloudy today but other than scattered patches of drizzle or light rain it will be dry. It will start quite cold but temperatures will gradually rise to values between 7 and 10 degrees by the end of the afternoon. Light variable winds will become moderate southeast later in the day.

TONIGHT
Tonight, temperatures will stay almost the same, between 7 and 10 degrees and it will continue largely dry and cloudy. Southeast winds will increase a bit further, becoming moderate to fresh.