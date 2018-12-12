Frost, fog and floods.....really, the weather isn't feeling very Christmassy at all

Frost and fog patches will gradually clear this morning and the rest of the day will be mostly dry with some sunny spells. Feeling cool, with highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

TONIGHT

Breezy with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy and persistent across Connacht and Munster, with the risk of spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in a fresh and gusty southeast wind.