Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Frost, fog and floods.....really, the weather isn't feeling very Christmassy at all
It will be foggy in many areas this morning - please slow down and use your fog lights.
Frost and fog patches will gradually clear this morning and the rest of the day will be mostly dry with some sunny spells. Feeling cool, with highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.
TONIGHT
Breezy with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy and persistent across Connacht and Munster, with the risk of spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in a fresh and gusty southeast wind.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on