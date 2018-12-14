We've had enough of the rain already!

There is a small ray of hope, literally, this morning, with a generally dry and cloudy start to Friday, but, you guessed it, rain will spread across Connacht this afternoon. Highs of 6 to 8 degrees in freshening southerly winds.

TONIGHT

It is going to be a wet and blustery night with outbreaks of rain extending nationwide. (Thank you to everyone who scoffed at putting out the Child of Prague yesterday). The rain will turn heavy and persistent overnight and there is the risk of some localised flooding. Fresh to strong southeast winds. Minimum temperatures of 4-7 degrees.