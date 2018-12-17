Status Yellow Warning issued for Leitrim for tonight

Today will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Later in the evening the rain will turn persistent and heavy with the risk of spot flooding and a Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for Connacht.

Southerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty but during the afternoon winds will increase strong with gales developing near Atlantic coasts. Afternoon temperatures will be around 9 to 11 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight rain will turn very heavy with the risk of thundery down pours at times. The spell of very heavy rain will slowly spread eastwards with the risk of spot flooding. South to southeast winds will increase further to reach gale force with severe gusts. Near coasts winds will reach gale to strong gale force. Later in the night winds will veer southwest and moderate over the western half of the country. It will be relatively mild overnight of 8 to 11 degrees, but falling to around 5 to 7 degrees around dawn.