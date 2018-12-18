More heavy rain to hit Leitrim and surrounding areas today

The rain will clear eastwards this morning, Tuesday, December 18, followed by scattered showers and some sunny spells later. Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail or thunder. It will turn cooler with the clearance with afternoon temperatures of just 6 to 8 degrees. South to southwest winds will moderate to fresh.

Tonight

There will be scattered showers with clear spells tonight. The showers will be heavy at times. South to southwest winds will be light to moderate with patches of mist or fog forming. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 3 and 7 degrees with perhaps some grass frost.