Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Today will be cool and blustery for Leitrim and surrounding areas

It will be blustery today with further rainfall expected.

Today, Wednesday, December 19 will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and scattered rain and hail showers, prolonged at times across Atlantic counties with some heavy thundery bursts likely. Top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius, in fresh and gusty southwest winds, stronger near coasts.

Tonight
Breezy tonight with a scattering of showers, heavy in parts. Quite cold also with lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees. 