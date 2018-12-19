Today will be cool and blustery for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Wednesday, December 19 will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and scattered rain and hail showers, prolonged at times across Atlantic counties with some heavy thundery bursts likely. Top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius, in fresh and gusty southwest winds, stronger near coasts.

Tonight

Breezy tonight with a scattering of showers, heavy in parts. Quite cold also with lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees.