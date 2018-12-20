Rain clearing today with some sunny spells expected in Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Thursday, December 20, will see further showers, but there will be good dry and bright periods as well. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwest, strong along the coast.

TONIGHT

This evening and overnight a spell of rain is expected to move northeastwards over the country with strong westerly winds later. It will turn cold across the North West with a touch of frost expected so please slow down and be aware of slippery road conditions.