The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

It will be a damp start to Friday as the last of the rain clears northwards. Dry for a time but it will remain dull and cloudy with further scattered falls of light rain and drizzle developing later. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

TONIGHT

Scattered outbreaks of rain will tend to become confined to west and northwest coasts. Turning rather cold, with lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in moderating westerly breezes.