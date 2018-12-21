Friday, December 21, 2018
The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas
Time to get the hat, gloves and scarf out - as the temperature is set to fall tonight.
It will be a damp start to Friday as the last of the rain clears northwards. Dry for a time but it will remain dull and cloudy with further scattered falls of light rain and drizzle developing later. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
TONIGHT
Scattered outbreaks of rain will tend to become confined to west and northwest coasts. Turning rather cold, with lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in moderating westerly breezes.
