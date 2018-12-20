Met Eireann has made an early forecast for the weather for Christmas Day

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast extends to Christmas Day and the national forecaster has all but ended hopes of Ireland having a White Christmas this year.

According to the forecast, current indications suggest it should be generally dry with sunny spells and moderate southeast breezes on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve is set to be a more changeable day with intermittent rain across southern counties however it will be a cold and frosty start elsewhere with sunny spells and overall dry for the day. Highest temperatures will range 5 to 10 degrees Celsius.