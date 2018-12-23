Damp start to Sunday, December 23 for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A damp start of the day but there will be a lot of dry weather today with just scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. It will stay mostly cloudy though. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in only light breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be between zero and 5 degrees with a slight frost possible inland. Wind will stay light and become mainly easterly.