Damp start to Sunday, December 23 for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Damp start today and temperatures are set to fall to 0C tonight.

A damp start of the day but there will be a lot of dry weather today with just scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. It will stay mostly cloudy though. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in only light breezes.

TONIGHT 
Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be between zero and 5 degrees with a slight frost possible inland. Wind will stay light and become mainly easterly.