The St Stephen's Day weather forecast

Today, St. Stephen's Day, will be mainly dry, but mostly cloudy, with patches of mist. Patches of drizzle and fog also, especially over high ground and in coastal areas. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 9 to 11 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh along coasts.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry overnight, but generally cloudy and misty, with patches of drizzle and fog, especially on coasts and on hills. Min. 6 to 8 Celsius, in mostly light south to southwest or variable breezes.