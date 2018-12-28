Cloudy but mainly dry today for Leitrim and surrounding

Largely dry today, just patchy light rain. Some sunshine may break through but it will stay mainly cloudy. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Moderate westerly winds will become light and variable in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Tonight will start mainly dry but some rain will develop before midnight and may turn persistent later. Temperatures will rise to 10 or 11 degrees early in the night. It will become breezy as well with fresh to strong southwest winds.