More rain today
More rain today
Today, Saturday, December 29, will see further outbreaks of rain, but amounts will be small generally. The fresh southwest winds will ease during the morning. Temperatures will be between 8 and 11 degrees throughout the day.
TONIGHT
Further patchy rain tonight but becoming largely dry by dawn. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in generally moderate southwest breezes. Windy for a time on north coasts in strong southwest winds.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on