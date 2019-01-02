Cool start to January 2 for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A cool start to today, Wednesday with any mist and fog patches slowly clearing this morning, although a few patches could be stubborn to lift in the east of the province. Mostly dry, with just a few spots of drizzle on hills and in coastal areas, and some bright spells may develop as the day goes on. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light southeast winds.

TONIGHT

Staying largely dry tonight, although patchy drizzle will still occur, mainly in coastal areas and about higher ground. Mist and fog patches will also form in the light east to southeast breezes. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees.