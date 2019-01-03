Temperatures to drop to -1C tonight

Today, Thursday, January 3 will be a dry and mostly cloudy day, although the cloud may break at times to allow a few bright or short sunny intervals through. Top temperatures will range 6 to 9 degrees in light southeasterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry with variable cloud amounts and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range minus 1 to plus 4 degrees, with a risk of a ground frost under longer clearer periods in eastern and northern counties. Light south to southeast winds.