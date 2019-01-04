January 4, 2019
The Friday weather forecast
There will be some sunshine today, according to Met Eireann
Today will be mainly dry again with any fog clearing in the morning. There will be good sunshine at times. Top temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes but moderate near coasts.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mostly dry apart from a few spots of drizzle. There will be good clear spells but cloud will build later from the west. Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and +3 degrees with some frost. Southerly winds will be light with mist and fog forming.
