The Friday weather forecast

Today will be mainly dry again with any fog clearing in the morning. There will be good sunshine at times. Top temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes but moderate near coasts.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly dry apart from a few spots of drizzle. There will be good clear spells but cloud will build later from the west. Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and +3 degrees with some frost. Southerly winds will be light with mist and fog forming.