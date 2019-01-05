Saturday, January 5, 2019
Patchy rain for Leitrim and surrounding areas today
Patchy rain and drizzle today.
Today, Saturday, January 5, will become cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle later. Top temperatures will be 7 to 10 degrees. Southerly winds will be light to moderate.
TONIGHT
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will stay around 3 to 7 degrees. Winds will be light southwesterly or variable with mist and patches of fog forming.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on