Patchy rain for Leitrim and surrounding areas today

Today, Saturday, January 5, will become cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle later. Top temperatures will be 7 to 10 degrees. Southerly winds will be light to moderate.

TONIGHT

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will stay around 3 to 7 degrees. Winds will be light southwesterly or variable with mist and patches of fog forming.