A sharp frost is expected in Leitrim tonight as temperatures drop to -4C

Any patchy rain this morning, Sunday, January 20, 2019 will clear eastwards to just a few isolated showers with good sunny spells developing.

It will be a cool day with top temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a moderate northwesterly breeze.

TONIGHT

It will turn very cold on tonight under clear skies and just light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and minus 4 degrees with a widespread sharp frost.