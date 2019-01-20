Leitrim weather
A sharp frost is expected in Leitrim tonight as temperatures drop to -4C
Motorists are being warned about icy conditions expected tonight as temperatures fall to -4C.
Any patchy rain this morning, Sunday, January 20, 2019 will clear eastwards to just a few isolated showers with good sunny spells developing.
It will be a cool day with top temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a moderate northwesterly breeze.
TONIGHT
It will turn very cold on tonight under clear skies and just light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and minus 4 degrees with a widespread sharp frost.
