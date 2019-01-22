It will be very, very, very cold today in Leitrim - wrap up well!

Today will be very cold, with bright or sunny spells and showers, some of hail, sleet and snow, especially during the morning, but mostly of rain and sleet during the day, with any snow showers most likely over high ground. Maximum temperatures just 3 to 6 Celsius, in moderate to fresh westerly winds, gradually veering west to northwest and easing slowly.

TONIGHT

Cold overnight, with clear spells, but further showers also, some of sleet. There is still a risk of snow showers, mainly over high ground. Minimum temperatures 1 to 5 Celsius, with a risk of a slight frost away from exposed coasts. Winds mostly light to moderate, west to northwest.