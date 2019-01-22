Tuesday, January 22, 2019
It will be very, very, very cold today in Leitrim - wrap up well!
Sleet, snow and icy conditions for Leitrim and surrounding areas today.
Today will be very cold, with bright or sunny spells and showers, some of hail, sleet and snow, especially during the morning, but mostly of rain and sleet during the day, with any snow showers most likely over high ground. Maximum temperatures just 3 to 6 Celsius, in moderate to fresh westerly winds, gradually veering west to northwest and easing slowly.
TONIGHT
Cold overnight, with clear spells, but further showers also, some of sleet. There is still a risk of snow showers, mainly over high ground. Minimum temperatures 1 to 5 Celsius, with a risk of a slight frost away from exposed coasts. Winds mostly light to moderate, west to northwest.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on