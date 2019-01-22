Mild conditions to return to Leitrim by end of week

Met Éireann has said that the current cold snap will give way to milder weather later this week.

The latest forecasts show weather will become very unsettled with much milder weather through Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Very changeable and unsettled weather for the rest of the week. Very cold at first, especially in the east and northeast, but briefly becoming quite mild through Thursday and Friday with temperatures around 10-11C.

With the milder weather will come more rain with scattered showers and heavier spells of rain over Thursday and Friday and into Saturday.

Colder weather is set to return on Saturday evening with a risk of wintry showers overnight in Ulster, Connacht and parts of North Leinster.

Current forecasts suggest that Sunday will be mainly dry and cold, but cloudier conditions, with rain, will extend from the Atlantic later on.