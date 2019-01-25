The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today will be another rather cloudy day with just the odd bright spell and some further patches of light rain and drizzle. A breezy day, with moderate to fresh westerly winds and highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

TONIGHT

Friday night will continue mainly dry, however a few patches of drizzle and mist will occur and it will stay mild will lows between 4 and 9 Celsius. It looks like rain will arrive on north and west coasts by Saturday morning and it will become breezy everywhere as south to southwest winds freshen.