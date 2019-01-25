January 25, 2019
The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas
Lots of cloud with patches of drizzle today.
Today will be another rather cloudy day with just the odd bright spell and some further patches of light rain and drizzle. A breezy day, with moderate to fresh westerly winds and highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
TONIGHT
Friday night will continue mainly dry, however a few patches of drizzle and mist will occur and it will stay mild will lows between 4 and 9 Celsius. It looks like rain will arrive on north and west coasts by Saturday morning and it will become breezy everywhere as south to southwest winds freshen.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on