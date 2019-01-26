It will be horrible today, weather-wise, simply horrible

Today, Saturday, January 25, rain will spread to all areas and winds will become strong and gusty. Blustery showers will follow later this afternoon, some of the showers turning heavy and possibly wintry. Temperatures in the morning will be 9 or 10 degrees, but it will turn colder during the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT

Tonight is looking windy with gales along Atlantic coasts and some further showers in gusty northwest winds. Overnight lows of 4 to 6 celsius.