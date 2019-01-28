Wintry showers expected in Leitrim and surrounding areas this evening

Showery rain in south Connacht this morning. Dry over the rest of the province with frost and icy patches, in the east and north. These will clear. Scattered showers will develop in the west towards noon and will spread eastwards this afternoon. Cold with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with mostly light to moderate northwest breezes, but fresh along the west coast.

TONIGHT

Early tonight will be dry in many areas with clear spells. Frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -1 and +2 degrees. Rain and sleet will develop in the west towards midnight and will spread eastwards overnight. wintry showers will follow overnight, turning to snow in places towards dawn.