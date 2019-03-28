Thursday, March 28, 2019

Cloudy but there will be some showers overnight in Leitrim and surrounding areas

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Expect a cloudy day in Leitrim

Cloudy but dry conditions

Today, Thursday, March 28, 2019 will be a dry, bright day. Some sunny spells, but occasional cloudy periods too. Top temperatures 13 or 14 C., in moderate south to southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Cloud will increase across the west and northwest tonight with patchy rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties before dawn. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius. 