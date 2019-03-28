Thursday, March 28, 2019
Cloudy but there will be some showers overnight in Leitrim and surrounding areas
Cloudy but dry conditions
Today, Thursday, March 28, 2019 will be a dry, bright day. Some sunny spells, but occasional cloudy periods too. Top temperatures 13 or 14 C., in moderate south to southwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Cloud will increase across the west and northwest tonight with patchy rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties before dawn. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius.
