Expect showers today - Monday, April 8, 2019

Mostly cloudy and misty at first today, Monday, with showery outbreaks of rain in the north, spreading elsewhere this morning. The best of any sunshine will be in the south of Connacht. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate easterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle, especially in the north of province, and patchy mist and fog. Some limited clear spells also. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes.