The Wednesday weather forecast - and it's not looking too bad!
Some sunny spells expected today
Any frost or fog will clear quickly on this morning (Wednesday, April 9) with good sunshine expected. There will be some cloud during the afternoon with a few showers mostly in the west. Maximum temperatures 10 to 14 degrees, in light southeasterly or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Dry, with variable cloud cover. Temperatures will fall to freezing or a little below where clear spells occur, especially in parts of Leinster, with some frost. Temperatures in cloudier areas will range 2 to 6 Celsius. Patches of mist and fog will develop also, in light winds.
