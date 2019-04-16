The bad weather is starting to clear today

This morning will be dry across Connacht with patches of mist or fog in places. It will gradually brighten up from the south with sunny spells developing. A few light showers may develop in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with light east to southeast breezes, coolest in the north and mildest in the south.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells. Patches of mist and fog will develop in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.