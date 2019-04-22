Monday, April 22
Warm and sunny conditions for Leitrim and surrounding counties today
Highs of 22C expected today!
Today will be dry, warm and sunny. Temperatures are expected to reach 20 or 22 degrees, just a degree or so lower at the coast. Winds will be moderate southeasterly and will be fresh at times, a sea breeze may develop in the afternoon.
TONIGHT
Tonight will continue dry and winds will fall light southeast or variable in direction. Lowest temperatures will be 9 or 10 degrees and there's a risk of a light passing shower.
