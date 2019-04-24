Say goodbye to the sunny weather today......

Some dry bright spells today, Wednesday but it will become cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain as the day progresses. Some of the showers will turn heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoon and evening. Turning cooler with afternoon highs of 14 to 17 Celsius. Light to moderate easterly breezes will veer southerly towards evening.

TONIGHT

Further showers will occur on Wednesday night, some of them heavy and possibly thundery. Lows of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in light to moderate east to southeast winds, which will be fresh to strong along the south coast.