Windy start to Saturday, April 27

It will be a windy start today, Saturday, April 27 with fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds. The day will bring a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers, once early rain in the northeast of the province clears. Northwest winds will gradually moderate. Rather cool, with highs of 9 to 11 degrees.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry with clear spells at first, but cloud will gradually thicken from the southwest and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop overnight. Lows of 2 to 7 degrees. Mist and fog patches will form in the mainly light breezes.