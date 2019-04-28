A misty start to Sunday but things will improve

Today, Sunday, April 28 will be a mainly cloudy and misty day with patchy light rain and drizzle. Some limited brighter intervals are possible towards evening. It will be a little milder than recent days, with highs of 11 to 16 degrees, coolest along the east coast. Light southeast or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Continuing mainly cloudy and misty with occasional rain or drizzle. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in mainly light southeasterly breezes.