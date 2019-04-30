Tuesday, April 30
Clear spells developing today but it will turn cold tonight
Clear spells expected today
Today, Tuesday, April 30 the rain will soon clear eastwards and it will brighten up, with some sunshine and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. Light to moderate south-east breezes will veer south-west.
TONIGHT
Clear spells developing. Turning quite cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in light breezes with a touch of frost possible under long clear breaks.
