What has the weather in store for us on May 2?

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Today in Kildare will be cold with wintery showers and sleet on high ground

More showers today

Today, Thursday, May 2, temperatures will range between 12 and 14 degrees and there'll be further showers. Showers will combine to give longer spells of rain in the south of the province for a time. Winds will be light to moderate west to northwesterly, becoming variable for a time in the afternoon and then northerly by the end of the day.

TONIGHT

Tonight will see further rain or showers in the west while elsewhere will be mainly dry. Winds will be light northerly and temperatures will fall to 3 or 4 degrees.