Unsettled weather for Leitrim as showers return to the region

Today, Thursday, May 16, will be mostly cloudy, with a little patchy rain and drizzle along parts of the west coast, especially in the morning. Otherwise mainly dry, with just a few scattered showers. Maximum temperatures 14 to 18 Celsius, in light easterly winds.

TONIGHT

Many areas dry, with variable cloud cover, but there will be further outbreaks of rain and drizzle along the coast of Connacht. Patches of mist and fog may develop in light easterly or variable breezes. Min. 6 to 9 C.