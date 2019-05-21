The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Tuesday, May 21 we will see a bright and sunny start to the day. Cloud will build up through the morning and showers will start to break out. The showers will be heavy in the afternoon but will be well scattered and the weather will still be dry most of the time. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees. Light breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry and cold. Temperatures will fall to between 3 and 7 degrees with light variable winds or calm conditions. A few mist patches may form also.