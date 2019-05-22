Mainly dry today but the good weather is not going to last

Today will be mainly dry, with bright spells at first, especially in the east. Cloud will increase gradually from the Atlantic, bringing a little patchy light rain or drizzle to parts of the west coast in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 Celsius, coolest along the coast, with mostly light southerly or variable breezes, moderate on the coast.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending gradually eastward across the province, persistent in western coastal areas, but very patchy inland. A few mist or fog patches may develop, with just light southerly or variable breezes. Minimum temperatures 8 to 11 Celsius.